Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,850 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 4,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Globavend Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of Globavend stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 58,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Globavend has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globavend from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globavend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globavend in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Globavend

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globavend stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 355.92% of Globavend at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

