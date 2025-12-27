Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) & INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF)

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INVO Fertility and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Fertility 1 0 0 0 1.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of INVO Fertility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of INVO Fertility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

INVO Fertility has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Fertility and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Fertility -417.02% N/A -92.42% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Fertility and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Fertility $6.53 million 0.31 -$9.10 million ($630.30) 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Fertility.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats INVO Fertility on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Fertility

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

