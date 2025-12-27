Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Expands By 161.4%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,023 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the November 30th total of 43,623 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,539,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,539,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,538. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($63.00) by $52.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enveric Biosciences to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 4.20% of Enveric Biosciences worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research platform leverages proprietary medicinal chemistry to design, synthesize and optimize molecules derived from established psychoactive compounds, with a goal of improving safety, efficacy and tolerability compared with traditional formulations.

Enveric’s preclinical pipeline features synthetic analogs of ibogaine, psilocybin and MDMA, each engineered to enhance therapeutic outcomes in conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety.

