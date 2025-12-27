Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) Short Interest Up 105.6% in December

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,858 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 30th total of 13,552 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 161,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Minim in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of FIEE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $220,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Minim has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%.

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) is a technology company specializing in network intelligence and security solutions for service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The company’s core offering is a cloud-based platform that centralizes network management, device monitoring and automated troubleshooting across wired and wireless infrastructure. By leveraging machine learning and analytics, Minim aims to simplify onboarding, optimize performance and reduce operational costs for broadband providers and IT teams.

Minim’s software suite provides real-time visibility into network health, topology mapping and usage metrics, along with integrated security features designed to detect and block threats at the network edge.

