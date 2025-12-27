First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,516 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the November 30th total of 132,069 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.92. 27,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.109 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
