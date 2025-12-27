Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ) Expands By 178.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 354 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the November 30th total of 127 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GRPZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.44. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (GRPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks that exhibit quality and value characteristics. GRPZ was launched on Mar 27, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

