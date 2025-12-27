Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,020 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the November 30th total of 16,330 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 7,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Get Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.7192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF ( NASDAQ:HIDE Free Report ) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 5.99% of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors. HIDE was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.