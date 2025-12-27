JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the November 30th total of 3,125 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 77,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $69.39.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.8129 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

