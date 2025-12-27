M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 200.8% in December

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,878 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the November 30th total of 42,512 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 585,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 248,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY), commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm’s core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

