Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 151 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the November 30th total of 51 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 5.09% of Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374. Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

About Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2026 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (BILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks total return through an actively managed portfolio of global-listed infrastructure companies screened for various sustainability criteria. BILD was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

