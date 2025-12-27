Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Drops By 79.6%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,040 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 68,783 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 617,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLASF traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.95. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$10.10.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) is a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail company focused on the California market. Based in Salinas with corporate offices in Los Angeles, the firm cultivates proprietary cannabis genetics in greenhouse facilities and distributes a range of consumer packaged products under its flagship Glass House Farms brand.

Operating advanced glasshouse cultivation sites that leverage sustainable growing practices, Glass House Brands produces high-quality flower, pre-rolls and extract products.

