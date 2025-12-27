Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,920 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the November 30th total of 20,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance

MTPOF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Metropolitan Bank & Trust alerts:

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, commonly known as Metrobank, is a leading universal bank in the Philippines offering a full range of financial products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, cash management, trade finance, treasury and foreign exchange services. Through its digital banking platforms and extensive branch network, Metrobank provides retail banking, wealth management, payment solutions, remittance services and electronic banking to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.

Founded in 1962 by Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.