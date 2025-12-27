Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Financial Contrast

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OneSpaWorld pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 7 1 3.13 Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OneSpaWorld and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 41.73%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $895.02 million 2.43 $72.86 million $0.71 30.10 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 1.03 -$10.02 million ($0.38) -23.34

OneSpaWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.90% 16.38% 12.27% Lucky Strike Entertainment -3.80% -23.31% -1.95%

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment



Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

