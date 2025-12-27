Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Financial Comparison

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 5.28% 11.56% 7.47% Royalty Management -9.22% -2.94% -2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

47.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royalty Management pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Royalty Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $123.65 million 1.51 $9.53 million $0.71 21.45 Royalty Management $810,000.00 54.02 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -289.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Royalty Management 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Royalty Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

