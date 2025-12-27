Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,417 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the November 30th total of 4,857 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 218,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,249. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

