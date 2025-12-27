Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Rises By 210.1%

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,196 shares, a growth of 210.1% from the November 30th total of 1,353 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF stock remained flat at $31.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk index. The fund tracks an index of the S&P 500 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. XTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

