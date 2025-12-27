Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Rises By 210.1%

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,196 shares, a growth of 210.1% from the November 30th total of 1,353 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF stock remained flat at $31.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.
About Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF
