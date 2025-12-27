Short Interest in Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rises By 227.7%

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 245,697 shares, an increase of 227.7% from the November 30th total of 74,987 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jaguar Animal Health Stock Down 3.5%

Jaguar Animal Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 126,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,454. Jaguar Animal Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Jaguar Animal Health alerts:

Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Jaguar Animal Health had a negative return on equity of 1,194.94% and a negative net margin of 341.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Animal Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jaguar Animal Health

About Jaguar Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the gastrointestinal health of food-producing animals, with an emphasis on swine and poultry. The company’s research and development efforts target common enteric disorders such as post-weaning diarrhea in pigs and clostridial overgrowth in broiler chickens, aiming to provide effective alternatives to traditional antibiotic treatments.

Jaguar Animal Health was formed in early 2019 through the acquisition of the animal health business of Aratana Therapeutics by Actinium Animal Health, followed by a corporate rebranding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.