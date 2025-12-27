Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 216,219 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 109,240 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,143,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,143,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RIINF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 97,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,503. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Canadian Critical Minerals alerts:

About Canadian Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Critical Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects. The firm concentrates on metals deemed essential to the transition to a low-carbon economy, targeting commodities such as copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and rare earth elements. Its strategy emphasizes early-stage exploration programs to delineate high-potential deposits and advance them through systematic resource evaluation.

The company’s portfolio consists of multiple mineral projects located in key mining jurisdictions across Canada, where supportive regulatory frameworks and established infrastructure facilitate exploration activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.