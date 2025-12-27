Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,947 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 14,687 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,563. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.45. Sampo has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sampo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo’s operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

