Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,902 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 20,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Standard Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec raised Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited is a South African financial services conglomerate headquartered in Johannesburg, offering a comprehensive range of banking and related services. Established in 1862, the group has grown to become one of Africa’s largest banks, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. Its core activities encompass personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and insurance.

Within its personal and business banking division, Standard Bank provides transactional accounts, savings and deposits, mortgage lending, vehicle and asset finance, as well as payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

Featured Stories

