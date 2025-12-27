EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,976 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the November 30th total of 29,971 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESLOY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,983. EssilorLuxottica has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $186.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

