Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in December

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 326 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 1,809 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 656,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.