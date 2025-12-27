iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Short Interest Update

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,491 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 55,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDNA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 5,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.