SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,331 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the November 30th total of 2,473 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUCW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical, Inc is a medical device company developing dynamic instrument systems that replicate human wrist motion to enhance dexterity in minimally invasive surgery. The company’s technology provides surgeons with “wristed” articulation capabilities via a mechanically actuated linkage, offering a low-profile and cost-effective alternative to traditional robotic platforms.

SeaStar’s signature instrument platform is designed to integrate with existing laparoscopic trocars, enabling a seamless transition for operating rooms accustomed to conventional laparoscopic equipment.

