SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Short Interest Up 248.5% in December

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,930 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the November 30th total of 2,849 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The company has a market cap of $189.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $106.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth $3,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

