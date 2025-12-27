Short Interest in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Expands By 277.9%

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 187,849 shares, a growth of 277.9% from the November 30th total of 49,714 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 163,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

