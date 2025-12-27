Short Interest in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Expands By 277.9%

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 187,849 shares, a growth of 277.9% from the November 30th total of 49,714 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 163,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.33.
First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF
The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.