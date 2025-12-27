Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Short Interest Update

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,699 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the November 30th total of 7,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA LOUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 3,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers. LOUP was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

