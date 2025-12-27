Analyzing Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CommVault Systems and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 1 3 10 1 2.73 Wetouch Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

CommVault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $194.64, indicating a potential upside of 51.59%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CommVault Systems and Wetouch Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $995.62 million 5.69 $76.11 million $1.78 72.13 Wetouch Technology $42.28 million 0.42 $6.03 million $0.62 2.40

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems 7.32% 31.53% 7.16% Wetouch Technology 17.10% 5.73% 5.53%

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Wetouch Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommVault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Free Report)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.