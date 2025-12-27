INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) Short Interest Up 281.1% in December

INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,554 shares, a growth of 281.1% from the November 30th total of 24,811 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 982,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Fertility stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of INVO Fertility as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

IVF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 87,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. INVO Fertility has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $299.52.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INVO Fertility in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, INVO Fertility presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) is a medical technology company focused on advancing assisted reproductive treatments through innovative in-vivo incubation solutions. The company develops and commercializes devices designed to facilitate fertilization and early embryo development inside a patient’s body, offering an alternative to conventional laboratory-based in vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques.

The company’s flagship product, the INVOcell device, is a single-use, intravaginal incubator that holds a controlled microenvironment for egg and sperm co-incubation.

