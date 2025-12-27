Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Declines By 52.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 563 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 1,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on PCTTU
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCTTU) is a U.S.-based recycling and technology company specializing in the purification of post-consumer polypropylene waste. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle employs a proprietary, solvent-based purification process originally developed at Procter & Gamble to convert polypropylene feedstock—such as discarded food packaging, industrial scrap and consumer goods—into an ultra-pure recycled resin. The resulting Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP) offers performance characteristics nearly identical to virgin polypropylene, enabling its use in demanding applications across diverse industries.
The company was founded in 2015 as a joint venture with technology licensed from Procter & Gamble and subsequently spun out as an independent public company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.