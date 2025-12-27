Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Declines By 52.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 563 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 1,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $9.60. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCTTU) is a U.S.-based recycling and technology company specializing in the purification of post-consumer polypropylene waste. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle employs a proprietary, solvent-based purification process originally developed at Procter & Gamble to convert polypropylene feedstock—such as discarded food packaging, industrial scrap and consumer goods—into an ultra-pure recycled resin. The resulting Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP) offers performance characteristics nearly identical to virgin polypropylene, enabling its use in demanding applications across diverse industries.

The company was founded in 2015 as a joint venture with technology licensed from Procter & Gamble and subsequently spun out as an independent public company.

