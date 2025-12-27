Jupiter (JUP) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $592.06 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,405.53 or 0.99873717 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,983,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,983,184.672441 with 3,136,946,850.44 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.20130542 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 780 active market(s) with $17,790,495.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.