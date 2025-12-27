Hooked Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.14 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 272,248,731.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.03814682 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,192,400.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

