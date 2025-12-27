Kava Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.89 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $82.89 million and $2.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,661 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

