Critical Comparison: UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) & Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UL Solutions and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 11.29% 34.49% 12.74% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UL Solutions and Corporate Resource Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.87 billion 5.59 $326.00 million $1.67 47.85 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UL Solutions and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 4 4 1 2.67 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

UL Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $85.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given UL Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Summary

UL Solutions beats Corporate Resource Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About Corporate Resource Services

(Get Free Report)

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

