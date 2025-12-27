Reviewing Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daxor and Elanco Animal Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 2.53 $338.00 million $0.06 376.75

Analyst Ratings

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Daxor and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Elanco Animal Health 1 3 7 2 2.77

Daxor presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.73%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Daxor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Daxor and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A Elanco Animal Health 0.78% 7.41% 3.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.5% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Daxor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

