Reviewing Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) and Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kansai Electric Power and Northland Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansai Electric Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northland Power 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansai Electric Power and Northland Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansai Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($61.46) -0.13 Northland Power $1.71 billion 2.00 $198.38 million ($0.81) -16.19

Northland Power has higher revenue and earnings than Kansai Electric Power. Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansai Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kansai Electric Power and Northland Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansai Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Northland Power -11.70% 8.60% 2.78%

Summary

Northland Power beats Kansai Electric Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation plants. It is also involved in the power transmission and distribution business; provision of information and communication services for homes and businesses under the eo Hikari brand; mobile business under the mineo business; corporate solution business; and real estate leasing, sale, and management activities; and leisure, leasing, call center management, medical and health care, and home security businesses. In addition, the company engages in the designing, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of power generation, power distribution, electrical, and information communication facilities, and information and communication equipment; telephone pole advertisement; manufacture, supply, and sale of gas; manufacture and sale of power distribution equipment, such as overhead wire hardware, insulators/bushings, steel pipe poles, concrete poles, etc.; housing equipment sales; remodeling work; and passenger/freight transportation. Further, it is involved in the survey and research on safety technology for nuclear power generation, survey/design /construction supervision related to civil engineering, etc.; acceptance/ storage/vaporization /delivery of LNG; condominium high-voltage batch power reception service business; fuel trading and transportation; and provision of survey, analysis, consulting, and construction services related to the environment, civil engineering, and architecture, as well as public relations and engineering services. The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest 3.4 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.