Short Interest in iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO) Decreases By 58.0%

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,013 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 4,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BCLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Get iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.2762 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BCLO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (BCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a portfolio of collateralized loan obligations rated from BBB+ to B-, and of any maturity. These securities are primarily denominated in USD, but may also be denominated in foreign currencies. BCLO was launched on Jan 29, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.