Head to Head Analysis: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) vs. Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Ageas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 3.95% 10.41% 2.76% Ageas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SelectQuote and Ageas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 1 3 0 1 2.20 Ageas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SelectQuote currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 181.82%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Ageas.

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Ageas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.53 billion 0.16 $47.58 million $0.05 27.50 Ageas $14.68 billion 0.95 $1.21 billion N/A N/A

Ageas has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote.

Volatility and Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ageas has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Ageas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

