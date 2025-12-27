Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 88,867 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 1,275.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,867 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

