Short Interest in Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Expands By 87.4%

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,722 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 126,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 772,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smart Sand
Institutional Trading of Smart Sand
Smart Sand Stock Performance
SND stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Smart Sand had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Smart Sand Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.
Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.
Featured Stories
