Short Interest in Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Expands By 87.4%

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,722 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 126,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 772,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smart Sand

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $141,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 348.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 16.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 824,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SND stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Smart Sand had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.