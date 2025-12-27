OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 14,883 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $59,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

