Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,539 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 65,911 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBGYY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$17.43 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$12.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.12. The stock has a market cap of C$67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes?Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes?Maybach, high?performance variants from Mercedes?AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes?Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected?car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler?Benz in the early 20th century.

Featured Stories

