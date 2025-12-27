iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 645 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,220 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of iHuman in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

iHuman Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of iHuman stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.07. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

