Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 435 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 813 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BTR opened at $25.56 on Friday. Beacon Tactical Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

About Beacon Tactical Risk ETF

The Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (BTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an active fund-of-funds seeking capital appreciation. The fund invests equally across US equity sectors, while attempting to minimize losses in volatile markets BTR was launched on Apr 17, 2023 and is managed by Sammons Enterprises.

