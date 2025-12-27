Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Solidus Ai Tech has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s launch date was August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,986,604,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,753,226,436 tokens. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,986,604,077 with 1,753,226,436 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.0097271 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,491,278.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solidus Ai Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solidus Ai Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

