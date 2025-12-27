Everdome 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91.28 Thousand (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Everdome has a market cap of $181.65 thousand and $91.28 thousand worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,701,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,008,136,171 tokens. The official website for Everdome is humainassets.ai. The official message board for Everdome is humainassets.ai. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @humainweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

