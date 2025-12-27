Falcon Finance (FF) One Day Volume Tops $124.64 Million

Falcon Finance (FF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Falcon Finance has a total market capitalization of $221.65 million and approximately $124.64 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,427.50 or 1.00041538 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance launched on September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. The official website for Falcon Finance is falcon.finance. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconstable.

Falcon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.09550447 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $117,696,691.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

