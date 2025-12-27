Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,618 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

