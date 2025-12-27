Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $1.19 Special Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.191 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $23.17 on Friday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with exposure to companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the development or use of artificial intelligence and related technologies. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by identifying businesses that are positioned to benefit from ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, robotics, data analytics, cloud computing, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Investment selections are made through a fundamental research process that emphasizes both thematic expertise and company-specific analysis.

