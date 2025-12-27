Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

